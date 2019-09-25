Washington – The US Senate voted on Wednesday for a second time to end the national emergency on the southern border the president declared in February, a move Donald Trump would almost certainly veto if it reached his desk.
Trump, with his very first veto, struck down a similar measure that had cleared both the House and Senate in March. Congress was unable to muster the votes to override that veto.
The Senate vote to approve the resolution was 54-41.
Trump declared the emergency on the southern border to circumvent Congress and take money already designated for other programmes to pay for his US-Mexico border wall, which he promised to build during his 2016 campaign.
Democratic lawmakers said the move was an unconstitutional power grab that undercut Congress's power of the purse, or the ability to tax and spend public money for the national government.