Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of Democratic presidential race

Washington - After a disappointing set of performances in the Democratic primaries, progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race to be party's nominee for president.

"I'm suspending our campaign for president," Warren told her staff on Thursday, urging supporters to "choose to fight only righteous fights." She did not immediately endorse any other candidate.

The move reduces the once overcrowded field to a two-man race between former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading in the delegate count and has momentum, and left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders.

Biden did exceptionally well on Super Tuesday this week, securing a significant delegate lead over Sanders, who had notched up wins in early primaries last month.

The former vice president benefited from other moderate and centrist candidates dropping out and endorsing his campaign, in an apparent bid to consolidate their camp and squeeze out Sanders.