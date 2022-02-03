Seven Pakistani soldiers, 13 terrorists killed in clash in two regions of Balochistan

Balochistan – At least seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 terrorists were killed in a clash in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. According to the ISPR, the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there, ARY News reported.

In the Naushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said. Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed while repulsing the attack. A clearance operation was under way in the Panjgur area, the ISPR said, adding four terrorists had so far been killed in Panjgur while at least four to five others had been surrounded by security forces, ARY News reported. During intense exchanges of fire, three soldiers were killed and four soldiers got injured.