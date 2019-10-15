Seven people have been killed and 13 others injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, police have confirmed. Picture: Pixabay

World - Seven people have been killed and 13 others injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, police have confirmed. The incident occurred near Valmiki Konda between Maredumilli and Chinturu in the East Godavari district.

Police said they rushed to the area and launched a rescue operation with the help of local authorities.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of five of the passengers is said to be critical.

The bus driver apparently lost control of the bus while negotiating a curve, resulting in the accident, the police added.

