File picture: bug_g_membracid/Flickr Chicago - A 7-year-old girl dressed as a ladybug was shot in the chest as she was trick-or-treating in Chicago on Thursday evening, according to local police. The girl was taken in critical condition to hospital. A 31-year-old man near her, but of no relation to her, was hit in the left hand and taken in good condition to another hospital, fire officials said. The shooting happened around 5:30 pm as the girl was walking with other trick-or-treaters on the sidewalk in Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood when someone across the street drew a gun and opened fire, police said. "We heard the shots ... four shots, and I went outside," said Lali Lara, who works in a cellphone store. "The girl's father was screaming, 'My little girl's been shot.' " Lara said she rushed the little girl and her family inside the store. Lara said she held the girl's hand while pressing against her chest to stanch the bleeding.

"I was pressing on her and calling her name," Lara said. "She was looking at me, and I was calling her name. I have kids - I would go crazy if something happened to my kids."

After about five minutes, an ambulance arrived.

Police had no description of the gunman, and no one was in custody.

The store was dark, and a few people, including a little boy dressed in a costume, walked by around 7:30 pm.

A group of extended family and friends gathered outside the hospital. Some were in tears.

tca/dpa