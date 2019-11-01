Chicago - A 7-year-old girl dressed as a ladybug was shot in the chest as she was trick-or-treating in Chicago on Thursday evening, according to local police.
The girl was taken in critical condition to hospital. A 31-year-old man near her, but of no relation to her, was hit in the left hand and taken in good condition to another hospital, fire officials said.
The shooting happened around 5:30 pm as the girl was walking with other trick-or-treaters on the sidewalk in Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood when someone across the street drew a gun and opened fire, police said.
"We heard the shots ... four shots, and I went outside," said Lali Lara, who works in a cellphone store. "The girl's father was screaming, 'My little girl's been shot.' "
Lara said she rushed the little girl and her family inside the store. Lara said she held the girl's hand while pressing against her chest to stanch the bleeding.