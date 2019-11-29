London - British police say several people have stabbed near to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.
The news came after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday afternoon “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.”
They say “a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”
BBC reporter John McManus was in the area and said he saw figures grappling on the bridge. He said: “I thought it was initially a fight,” but then shots rang out.