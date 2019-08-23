The internet was blown away by ASL interpreter, Amber Galloway Gallego who was keeping up with Twista, who is consider as the faster rapper alive. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - Most people already struggle rapping along to Busta Rhymes, who raps fast, never-mind keeping up with Twista who is considered to be the fastest rapper alive. So the internet found itself blown away by American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, Amber Galloway Gallego who was keeping up with Twista, while not saying a single word.

While at a recent rap performance in Charlotte, Gallego was able to keep up with the Chicago rapper, bringing the heat with the dexterity of her signing skills.

Gallego specializes in the interpretation of concerts and music festivals, especially rap/hip-hop, into ASL and has been described as one of the most recognizable sign language interpreters in the US. She has also signed for hundreds of artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.