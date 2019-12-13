Wellington - The bodies of six people who died when a volcano erupted on New Zealand's White Island earlier this week have been recovered while two are still missing, police said Friday morning.
"The operation went to plan," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in Whakatane. "But it's not over yet.
"We do believe that at least one of them is in the water and the other one we are unsure, so that only leaves two possibilities."
Police would continue with aerial searches of the island on Friday afternoon.
New Zealand Defence Force Colonel Rian McKinstry told media a team of six men and two women spent four hours on the island.