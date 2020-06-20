Six Trump campaign aides in Tulsa test positive for Covid-19 ahead of rally

Washington - Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign staff in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for the coronavirus and were placed in quarantine, a campaign official said.

"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director said in a statement.

"No Covid-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials," Murtaugh added.

People wait in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. Picture: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

Murtaugh reiterated all rally attendees will be given temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizer at the event.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center. Picture: Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP

dpa