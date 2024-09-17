Six years behind bars for paedophile found with more than 5,000 child abuse images

A man, found with more than 5,000 images of child abuse images, has been handed a six-year prison sentence in an Australian court. The 41-year-old Darwin resident pleaded guilty to 11 offences, including producing, accessing and possessing child abuse material, after a Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (NT JACET) investigation, Australian police said.

Police added that the man will be eligible for parole in April 2027 after already serving 12 months behind bars. Australian authorities were tipped off in 2023 after a tip off from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an online user in the Northern Territory sending child abuse material via social media. In a statement, Australian Federal Police explained that the The NT JACET, comprising investigators from AFP and Northern Territory Police, linked the man to the online offending. Police located more than 5000 images of toddlers and young victims stored on the man’s SD card and mobile devices.