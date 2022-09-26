Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ski-mask wearing gunman opens fire at Russian school, kills 9, then commits suicide

A gunman killed nine people at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday before committing suicide, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement. Pixabay,

Published 1h ago

The victims included five schoolchildren, two teachers and two security guards, it said, citing a Reuters report on Monday,

The incident took place in School No 88 in the city of about 650 000 residents located in the Urals region.

Citing the Investigative Committee, Russia's RT news said that the male perpetrator died by suicide after the attack and his identity is currently being established, IANS reported on Monday.

The male suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols, it added.

A local MP said that “the gunman was armed with two non-lethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance”.

The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, the state-run TASS News Agency reported.

Footage circulating on social media showed blood on a classroom floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks, according to various local media reports on Monday.

Authorities say that the number of the casualties is still being specified, according to the committee.

Local police reported earlier that six people were killed and 20 others injured in the attack, a Xinhua report revealed on Monday.

The school has 982 students and 80 teachers, and they have since been evacuated.

