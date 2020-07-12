South Africa now has the 10th highest number of Covid-19 cases

Tokyo - More than 12.75 million people around the world have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 563 869​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa was 264 184, with 13,497 new cases identified, while the number of Covid-19-related deaths increased by 111, to 3971, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

South Africa now ranks 10th in the world in terms of Covid-19 infections, while the United States, Brazil and India make up the top three.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, now has about 12 percent of the world's Covid-19 caseload - and this is expected to rise.