Picture: @vliegles_info/Twitter

Johannesburg – A South African is one of four people killed after a small plane crashed three miles to the south of Dubai International Airport, the UAE authorities have reported. The name and personal details of the SA national are yet to be revealed as the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) carries out an investigation.

Thursday night’s crash also killed three Britons, with the victims comprising the pilot, co-pilot and two passengers who were aboard the four-seater, UK-registered DA42 plane owned by Flight Calibration Services, based at Shoreham Airport in West Sussex, the BBC reported.

The company flies staff around the world to inspect and calibrate navigation aids - which include radars and landing systems for airports and airfields.

Following the crash flights were delayed and diverted as the airport - one of the world's busiest, based on international passenger traffic - was closed for 45 minutes.

African News Agency/ANA