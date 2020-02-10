PRETORIA – The Chinese embassy in Pretoria on Monday said that thousands of South African students studying in the Asian country were safe, despite an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
“We assure the South African government and people that China has sufficient capacity and resources to effectively respond to public health emergencies and ensure the safety of foreign nationals, including South African citizens in China, especially in Wuhan and the Hubei province. To date, 19 foreigners in China have contracted the virus, and only one has died,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement.
Conducting self-quarantine in China was the safest and cheapest choice as well as the best way to protect the foreign citizens’ families and friends in their home countries, according to the embassy.
"It is our firm belief that China has the ability and resources to take effective measures to contain the outbreak as soon as possible. Local epidemic prevention and control, regulations and measures will be carried out strictly.”
The embassy said the Chinese government, led by president Xi Jinping, had dedicated resources, and was making “utmost efforts in giving priority to protecting foreign nationals in China” from the novel coronavirus.