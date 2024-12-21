South African woman stuck in Dubai due to over R124,000 loan she's unable to pay

Bongile Ntombela, a South African woman stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a loan that she took, is pleading for help to pay off the loan so that she can return home. Ntombela made a video which she posted on TikTok explaining how she found herself in a precarious position.

According to Ntombela, she has been living and working in the UAE for six years and lost her job earlier this year. "The company I worked for told me to resign or get fired, my ego could not take the word fired and I decided I would resign. They allowed me to stay on their residence visa while I was looking for another job unfortunately, I couldn't find a job," she said. She said her residence visa was subsequently cancelled, and a travel ban was imposed by the bank as she was unable to continue with her loan payments.

Ntombela said she was about to complete her loan in April. "We all make decisions thinking it's the right decision at the time and I take full accountability that I couldn't make better decisions this year...I need help," she said. Ntombela said she has now found a job in South Africa, but can't leave the UAE until she pays off the loan.

She said she owes the bank 25,000 dirhams which is R124,681.12. Ntombela said she tried to come to an agreement with the bank, but they refused. “I'm sitting here literally without proper housing, scraping through. I think I was wise enough to be able to get my children out of the country and at least they are back in South Africa.

"I've been to immigration, I've been to the court, and I've spoken to our amazing consulate, and nobody has been able to help me. “I'm not one for drama or involving people in my personal life, but if there's anyone that can help me, please speak to someone who can assist me with this challenge that I'm facing, it's actually not a challenge, it's a crisis," she added. Ntombela said she tried to reason with the bank and explained to them that she was not trying to run away from her debt, but she needed to get home and will pay back the money when she starts her new job in SA.

She said all her negotiations with the bank were declined and was told she has to stay in the country and settle her debt. "Stay for what, I don't have a job, I don't have a proper place to stay and what must I do?" she asked in frustration. Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela said the consular assistance offered by embassies was non-financial.