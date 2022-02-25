South Korean embassy in Ukraine urges remaining citizens to prepare for emergency

SEOUL – The Korean Embassy in Kyiv yesterday told its last remaining citizens in Ukraine to prepare for emergency situations as Russian forces are launching attacks on multiple fronts in Ukraine. "There is a growing possibility of various chaotic situations in Kyiv and other major cities, including the cutting off of electricity and communication networks, arson and explosions, whose actors may be hard to specify," the Korean Embassy wrote in a notice posted on its website, Yonhap news agency reported.

The embassy advised the remaining people to be fully prepared for turmoil in the wake of the disruption to electricity and communications in conflict situations. Embassy staff have provided emergency survival bags to them and are regularly checking their safety, it added. Despite the government's repeated warnings to leave Ukraine, 64 Korean nationals remained as of Thursday, and 28 of them wished to remain there, according to the foreign ministry. The ministry said earlier it would evacuate non-essential staff by yesterday, along with other civilians via land routes, as the Russian forces had unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases in several parts of Ukraine the previous day.