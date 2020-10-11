Spain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Barcelona - The Spanish regions of Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working and public gatherings after worrying rises in Covid-19 cases, authorities said on Sunday.

Josep Maria Argimon, the Catalan health secretary, asked companies to tell employees to work from home for the next 15 days.

"Without establishing measures, we could reach the situation in Madrid in two or three weeks," Argimon told RAC1 radio station.

"But we will not reach the situation in Madrid, because we are going to take mandatory measures that will be announced this week."

Madrid, where a state of emergency was imposed on Friday to halt soaring infection rates, is one of Europe's Covid-19 hotspots.