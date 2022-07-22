Sri Lanka's new cabinet of ministers sworn in

Colombo - Eighteen ministers, including Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena were sworn into Sri Lanka's new cabinet before President Ranil Wickremesinghe in state capital Colombo on Friday.

The President's Office said that among those who took oaths as Cabinet Ministers were Ali Sabry as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harin Fernando as the Minister of Tourism and Lands, Nalin Fernando as the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Kanchana Wijesekera as the Minister of Power and Energy.