St Louis shooting is America’s 40th school shooting this year

America has a problem. The country has reached 40 school shootings this year alone, leaving many parents and pupils concerned that they they could become the next statistic in a bloody wave of mass shootings. The latest school shooting was on Monday at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St Louis, Missouri State. Authorities identified the shooter as Orlando Harris,who graduated last year from the specialty schoo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police had not confirmed a motive for the shooting but said they were investigating whether mental illness played a part, local media reported on Tuesday. Police said the quick police response potentially saved lives. According to Education Week’s 2022 School Shooting Tracker, this year, there have been 40 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths. More than 657 mass shootings have been recorded in the country in 2022 alone.

In June, US President Joe Biden signed into law the first major gun-safety legislation passed in decades, as the country continues to deal with a gun-control crisis. According to CNN reports, the measure failed to ban any weapons, but it includes funding for school safety and state crisis intervention programmes. School shootings are considered by many to be an epidemic in the US.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to data from Everytown Research, the US averaged just over 87 school shootings each year from 2013 to 2021. And, according to World Population Review, on May 24, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, who had recently purchased two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, walked into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire.

Story continues below Advertisement