China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that he is visiting the United States to communicate with the US side on effectively implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, so as to stabilise the China-US relationship from deterioration and facilitate the return of ties to a track of healthy and stable development as soon as possible. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, made the remarks when meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington D.C.

He told Biden that the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques are the most important political foundations of bilateral ties, which must be upheld without interference. "We should take a responsible attitude towards the world, history and the people, and abide by the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to stabilise and improve bilateral ties," said Wang, adding this not only meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, but is also the common expectation of the international community. Biden elaborated on his position of attaching importance to the relationship with China. He said the US is willing to maintain communication with China and jointly tackle global challenges.