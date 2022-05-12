State memorial service held for Al Jazeera journalist

Journalists protest the death of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in front of Israel consulate, in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 May 2022. Photo by Sedat Suna / @epaphotos pic.twitter.com/r8wuVcota0 — Sedat Suna (@sedatsuna) May 12, 2022 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas listens to a question during a media briefing. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Palestinian president blames Israel for Al Jazeera reporter's killing

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that Israeli authorities were "fully responsible" for the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera reporter during clashes in the occupied West Bank and called for an international investigation. Israel, which has voiced regret at Abu Akleh's death, said it was looking into the killing and that the fatal shot might have been fired by a Palestinian gunman. It has proposed a joint investigation with the Palestinians, asking them to provide the bullet for examination. "We rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli occupation authorities because they committed the crime and because we don't trust them," said Abbas during an official memorial ceremony for Abu Akleh, who was Palestinian-American.

– ⭕ LIVE: State memorial service held in Ramallah for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by Israeli occupation forces. https://t.co/ZVFa3RKDWg — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2022 State memorial service held in Ramallah for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by Israeli occupation forces. –

Antonio Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, during an interview with the Associated Press, in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth UN chief appalled by killing of Al-Jazeera journalist in West Bank UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, said his Deputy Spokesman. “The Secretary-General is appalled by the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera TV, who was shot dead while covering an operation by Israeli security forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank,” Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman, added in a statement.

– PARIS MAY 11: Palestinians and allies gather to mourn journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and protest her killing by Israeli forces. Shireen a Palestinian-American veteran Al Jazeera reporter was killed by the Israeli colonial forces in the West Bank city of Jenin. #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/yVaZe2tx48 — anne paq (@annepaq) May 12, 2022 – "A legend." That's how former Al Jazeera correspondent @nicolejohno describes slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to @james_chater. pic.twitter.com/MQyFqQNWhu — TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) May 12, 2022 Former Al Jazeera correspondent describes Shireen Abu Akleh as a "legend" and dedicated journalist.

– https://t.co/NTUJ0y5ybA@embassy_state @MAZ_Zim @euinzim @rashweatm pic.twitter.com/FrJOmubfVB — ZUJ (@ZUJOfficial) May 11, 2022 The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) joins the rest of the world in condemning the killing of Palestian-American journalist Sherine Abu Aqla while reporting for Al Jazeera on an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank City of Jenin. The Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri condemned “these heinous crimes against journalists”, saying it was a “systematic Israeli attempt to silence the voice of truth and cover up the crimes of its occupation against our people in order to isolate our Palestinian people from the rest of the world”.

ZUJ supports the international calls for thorough investigations into the matter so that perpetrators of such atrocious acts are made to account. – The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh mourn her killing by Israeli occupation forces, as crowds of Palestinians gathered to pay tribute. pic.twitter.com/2h2G2BTrST — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2022 –

Syrian artist Aziz Asmar paints a mural to honor Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin. #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/vSD6TVFUp5 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 12, 2022 – Dirco condemns the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh The Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh allegedly by the Israeli Defence Force on Wednesday 11 May 2022.

The Director-General of DIRCO Zane Dangor has said, “The targeting of journalists in the occupied territories, and in conflict zones like Ukraine and Afghanistan, appears to be part of a pattern of silencing the free press, and is an outright contravention of international law. “In a situation of occupation, protest action is one of the few ways in which Palestinians can make their voices heard.” –

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the killing of Abu Akleh an “horrific tragedy”. – Hundreds of Palestinians carrying the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/K6DlzY5O7O — Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) May 11, 2022 –

WATCH: Fellow journalist recalls last moments with murdered Al Jazeera colleague While the circumstances around the murder of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh remains unclear and under investigation, the media network condemned Israel’s killing and called it a ‘blatant murder’. Fellow journalist Mujahid Al Saadi recalled the moment when Shireen was shot and said she had been wearing a helmet, but the bullet was aimed under her ear.

Read the full story here. – Al Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israeli military’s storming of the Jenin refugee camp.

– The Al-Jazeera office in Doha was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by the Israeli occupation bullets#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh#Palestine pic.twitter.com/xMdM6EUPkI — Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) May 11, 2022 – Al Jazeera journalist fatally shot by Israeli forces in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian American journalist for the Al Jazeera news network in the West Bank early Wednesday, according to the network and the Palestinian Health Ministry, in the latest casualty of a months-long escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent, was shot in the head while covering Israeli raids in the Jenin refugee camp, according to the network and the ministry. She was taken to a hospital before dying from her wounds. Read the full story here.