Dresden, Germany - German police were back at a Dresden museum on Tuesday scouring for clues, a day after thieves made off with a haul of jewellery from an 18th century royal collection.
"The work continues today," a spokesman said.
Police do not yet have a solid lead in the case and the search goes on for the perpetrators, he added. More information on the status of the investigation is expected to be released in the afternoon.
Two unidentified suspects broke into the Green Vault museum early on Monday and managed to steal parts of three jewellery sets studded with diamonds, despite stringent security measures.
Up to 100 objects may have been stolen from the sets, which consist of clasps, buttons, medals, epaulettes, sashes and ornaments for hats and canes, decorated with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.