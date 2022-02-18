Storm Eunice sends crane crashing onto Belgian hospital

BRUSSELS - High winds sent a crane crashing onto the roof of a hospital in the Belgian town of Tournai on Friday as Storm Eunice swept in with gusts of up to 130km/h. There were no immediate reports of any deaths, though local media said there had been injuries, without going into further details.

Images on social media showed the crane's tip crashed into the roof of the hospital and through the ceiling of the top floor. Another piece fell on the ground in a building site close to the crane's base that stayed standing. In a separate incident, a 79-year-old British man died after he fell from his boat at a marina on a waterway in the northern town of Ypres amid strong winds, media reported.