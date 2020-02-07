Waves hit a partially damaged bridge during a storm in Badalona's beach, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain. File picture: Joan Mateu/AP

Madrid - Several beaches in the east of the Spanish island of Mallorca were severely damaged by cyclone Gloria last month. "More than 50 per cent of our 1.8 kilometre-long beach was washed into the sea," said Marcial Rodriguez from a local tourism association in Cala Millor.

The storm, which raged for three days, also destroyed lifeguard towers and sanitary facilities.

Torrential rain and meter-high waves caused 11.2 million euros (12.2 million dollars) worth of damage, the newspaper Ultima Hora reported. The beaches of Manacor, Son Servera, Felanitx, Capdepera, Sant Llorenc, Santanyi and Pollenca are practically without sand.

Local authorities now hope for immediate aid from Madrid to be able to restore the beaches before the tourist season hits. It will be a lengthy and expensive process, as some beaches in San Severa only have rocks left. Ohers are covered in metre-high layers of algae, authorities said.