She had probably been seeking a warm nook to snuggle up in away from the winter chill.
But after climbing into a car engine the naive cat quickly realised she’d fluffed up – when the owner got in and set off on a 130-mile (209 kilometres) trip.
The motorist drove all the way from Birmingham to East London with the cat trapped helplessly under the bonnet.
He realised he had a stowaway on board only when he pulled up outside a block of flats and people told him they could hear miaowing. When the bonnet was opened, he saw the traumatised tortoiseshell looking back at him. Locals living in the flats took her in following her Christmas Day ordeal until she could be collected by a cat rescue charity.