Stranded South African students in Ukraine hiding in subways, desperate to come home

Cape Town - Scared and desperate to be evacuated from the battle zone that is Ukraine after the Russian invasion on Thursday, some South African students who are pursuing their studies in the eastern European country are desperate to come home after being awoken by violent explosions. The students went abroad to pursue their studies in medicine at Ukranian universities, but after thousands of troops swooped in on Thursday, the students said they find themselves living in fear, hiding in subways after Ukraine turned into a conflict zone.

One of the students, Vutlhari Mtonga - who hails from Tzaneen, is a medical student currently in Kharkiv. She says she was awoken by sounds of shelling and explosions on Thursday morning. “We were woken up by an explosion,” she says speaking with fear in her voice. “We were told to evacuate our homes, and we are currently in a subway to keep safe. We have heard explosions, but we do not have a clear instruction or direction on where we should go.

“Right now, we are stranded, and we have exhausted all possible options that we have within our strength. We really could use more help. We would really appreciate it if anyone could get us out of here,” she said. Mtonga was speaking in a Twitter Space hosted by the organisation Expat South Africa, where other students also detailed how they felt trapped in Ukraine and were pleading with the South African government to get them home. “None of us has been evacuated; we are all stuck. There are no flights out, the trains and buses have stopped also.

“We have tried to speak to our ambassador to help; he has tried in his strength; however, we have not been successful,” Mtonga said. Ukraine announced on Thursday that it had closed its airspace to civilians following the invasion by Russia. The 26-year-old said they were in a WhatsApp group with other students and South Africa’s ambassador to Ukraine.

“We have been saying that we require an official letter from the Embassy stating that South Africans should be evacuated because our universities have been requiring that to let us go, and they were refusing for us to (go) home and have online classes. “We are not saying anyone is to blame, but we are saying that we did make efforts to speak to the ambassador to get help, but he did try his best, and he is still trying to help us at the moment,” Mtonga added. The 5th year student at Kharkiv National Medical University said that when the government evacuates Embassy staff, they should not be left behind.

“We know for sure that the Embassy will evacuate staff at some point. We ask that you not vacate them and leave us behind. That will put us in a tough position. “This is a foreign country, and language is a barrier. It is difficult for us to find our way out,” she said. Another student, Kurhula Nicolleen-Jean Mushwana, who is also in Kharkiv, said they were told to move to the subway or a basement to stay safe.

“Initially, we were a group of South African students in our apartment; we were just a group of five. We heard that we should move to the subway, which is underground or basements. “When we walked into the subway, it was so scary. There are old people here and many children, including newborn babies. This space is going to get fuller. There are no heating systems here, and it is so cold,” said Mushwana. “We are so afraid, and we do not know when the lights will be cut off, and it will be completely dark, and there is no food.

“All we have is the limited water that they are providing us with. It is so scary. It is so scary, and the explosions are making it worse, and they are so close we can hear them. “We have to take turns to comfort each other as at any moment, any one of us just snaps and starts crying. It is really, really terrifying,” she said. Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela tried to assure the students that the government would not evacuate Embassy staff and leave citizens alone in a foreign country.

Monyela told IOL that there were about 250 South Africans in Ukraine and said that everyone in need of help could get help, contrary to the student’s accounts. “There is no one stranded. Those that are there and require help to get out can get help. The students are safe, and they are all accounted for. The ambassador has been in touch with all of them,” said Monyela. Expat South Africa founder, Lebone Kganyago, told IOL that they have been trying to mobilise funds to try and get funds for bus tickets for the students to move to safer countries in the region.