Massillon — A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school.

Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.

The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.

Authorities and school officials haven't released any other details about the shooting.

Massillon is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The shooting comes after Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland last week Wednesday shortly before classes ended and opened fire on students and teachers, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Cruz was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had multiple magazines of ammunition when he surrendered to officers in a nearby residential area, police said.

He was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

AP and AFP