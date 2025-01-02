Suspect behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion attack named — reports

Investigators have identified the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as 37-year-old army veteran Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs, several US media outlets reported on Thursday. The explosion, which occurred on January 1, resulted in the death of Livelsberger and injured seven bystanders. The FBI has conducted searches at multiple addresses associated with Livelsberger in Colorado Springs, according to media reports.

NEWS: Law enforcement officials said the Cybertruck actually helped contain the explosion.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the explosion was unrelated to the vehicle's design or function, attributing it instead to explosive materials transported in the truck's bed. The vehicle contained gasoline canisters and firework mortars. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism, especially considering its proximity to the Trump International Hotel and a similar attack in New Orleans earlier that day.

A 42-year-old US Army veteran named Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuries to at least 35 others on January 1. BREAKING: Video shows Tesla, $TSLA, Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Cause unknown.

Police confirm driver killed in Cybertruck explosion at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, 7 others injured



Prior to the attack, Jabbar posted videos outlining his intentions and claimed to have been inspired by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).