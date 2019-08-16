A woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

Sydney - Australian police on Friday filed charges against a man accused of killing a young woman and wounding another in a stabbing rampage in downtown Sydney this week.

An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Police and witnesses say a young man yelling about religion and armed with a knife has attempted to stab several people in downtown Sydney before being arrested. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

Police said the body of Michaela Dunn, 24, was found in her apartment on Tuesday in the central business district of Australia's largest city. A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police work at a scene where a man attempted to stab multiple people in Sydney. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

The charges against the 20-year-old man included murder, attempted murder and common assault, police said, adding that he was denied bail and would appear in court on Saturday.

A man, centre, points as he assists police at a building where a person has been found deceased after a man attempted to stab multiple people in Sydney. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

The incident, which brought downtown traffic to a halt in Australia's biggest city, was not being treated as terrorism, police said this week.

Paul O'Shaughnessy, centre, tells how he and his brother Luke chased down a man who attempted to stab multiple people in Sydney. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

