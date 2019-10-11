Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, after a stabbing incident at the shopping centre that left five people injured. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

London - Five people were stabbed at a shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday and police said counter-terrorism detectives were leading the investigation. The stabbings took place at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of the city. The mall was evacuated as armed police rushed to the scene.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances."