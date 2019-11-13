Jakarta - A man set off an explosive device in a suspected suicide bombing at a police station in the capital of Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Wednesday, police said.
The attacker was killed and six people, including five police officers, were lightly injured in the explosion in the parking lot at the Medan city police station, said national police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal.
"We are working to find out whether the perpetrator was part of a network," Iqbal told reporters.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Rabbial Muslim Nasution, a native of Medan, said another police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo.
"The perpetrator acted as a lone wolf," he told reporters.