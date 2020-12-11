Swiss impose 7pm shutdown on most shops, restaurants to tackle Covid-19

Zurich – Switzerland has ordered restaurants, bars and shops to close down from 7pm across much of the nation, the government said on Friday, as the country continues to face a persistently high level of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

The government said regions less badly hit by the pandemic would still be allowed to have locations open until 11pm, in the measures which go into effect on Saturday.

The exception would apply to cantons which had a virus reproduction rate below 1 and an infection incidence below the national average over at least a week.

The measures, decided after discussions between the government and local authorities, also affect events and cultural activities which have been restricted to groups of five people.

"The level of infections with the coronavirus remains high and in some cantons is rising again," the government said in a statement. "Hospitals are close to their limits and health personnel are under pressure. The situation is disturbing."