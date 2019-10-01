Helsinki - A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others on Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping centre in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.
The police superintendent for eastern Finland, Mikko Lyytinen, told a news conference that officers were forced to shoot the man to prevent more bloodshed at the Herman shopping center in the town of Kuopio.
Police didn't give the suspect's age, but said he was born in 1994 and he's a Finnish national without a prior criminal record. He was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the shopping center's second floor.
The man's apartment was later raided by police, and a cache of firebombs were found there. But it wasn't immediately clear whether they were used in the rampage.
The motive for the attack remained unclear. The National Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.