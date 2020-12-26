Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping as some suburbs are set to re-enter lockdown

Lidia Kelly

Melbourne - Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a strict lockdown for three days from Sunday as the city seeks to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak.

The state of New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak, which now stands at 116 confirmed cases. Lockdown measures for some suburbs were first imposed on December 19 but were eased slightly for the Christmas break.

"Our strategy is to make sure we nip this in the bud as soon as we can," the state's premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said at a televised news conference.

"And in the next few days we will let the community know what New Year's Eve will look like and what January looks like for the northern beaches and the rest of Sydney."