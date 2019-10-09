Beirut - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared a three-day state of heightened alert on Wednesday ahead of a planned Turkish incursion into north-eastern Syria.
"As threats and mobilization of the Turkish Army and its mercenaries escalate ... we call on our people ... to go to the area bordering Turkey to carry out their moral duty and show resistance at these sensitive historical moments," an SDF statement said.
Turkey has been sending reinforcements to posts along its border with Syria.
A convoy of more than a 100 vehicles, carrying troops, weapons and construction equipment was headed to Sanliurfa's Akcakale district, some 6 kilometres from the strategic northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad, state news agency Anadolu reported.
"The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly," warned Fahrettin Altun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's communications director, in an overnight Washington Post op-ed.