Taiwan government announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees

Taipei - The Taiwanese government has announced a donation drive to help Ukrainians who had to leave their country amid Russia's military operations in Ukraine, local media reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement that the private donations will be accepted between March 7 and March 18 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The donated goods will be sent to countries bordering Ukraine for distribution among Ukrainian refugees through local relief agencies, Taiwan News reported citing the MOFA press release. According to the release, people can donate a list of things including clothes, non-perishable food items and medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees. Earlier on February 28, Taiwan had donated 27 tons of medical supplies and also set up a special fund for Ukrainians in need on March 2. The ministry added that the calls from people volunteering to donate prompted it to announce this donation drive.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — as independent entities. Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over 10 days now, over one million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. Meanwhile, tech company PayPal suspended its services in Russia on Saturday citing Moscow's aggression. PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said in a letter to the Ukrainian government that PayPal supports the Ukrainian people and stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression in Ukraine.

"Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia. We are also doing all that we can to support our staff in the region during this deeply difficult time," the letter read. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine responded in a tweet saying "we received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it's official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia... Thank you @PayPal for your support!" Related Video:

