Taliban offer jobs for wheat to tackle hunger and unemployment

The scheme will be rolled out around Afghanistan's major towns and cities and employ 40 000 men in the capital alone, the Taliban's chief spokesman said at a press conference in southern Kabul.

Kabul - Afghanistan's Taliban government launched a programme to tackle hunger on Sunday, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labour.

"This is an important step for fighting unemployment," Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding the labourers must "work hard".

Afghanistan -- which is already suffering from poverty, drought, electricity blackouts and a failing economic system -- is now facing the onset of what may be a harsh winter.

The Taliban's food-for-work scheme will not pay labourers, targeting those who are currently unemployed and most at risk of starvation during the winter.