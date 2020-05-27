Task force to probe extremism in elite German army unit

Berlin - German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has set up a task force to investigate extremism in an elite unit of the Bundeswehr army, sources told dpa on Wednesday, after a number of cases made headlines in the country.

The group has been tasked with conducting a "structural analysis" of the Special Commando Forces (KSK) and to present to parliament its conclusions on how right-wing extremist tendencies can be better tackled within the unit, the sources said.

KSK commander Brigadier General Markus Kreitmayr has sharply condemned right-wing extremism in his unit.

Kreitmayr said the KSK was currently facing "the most difficult phase in its history." He referred specifically to the discovery of a secret weapons cache with ammunition and plastic explosives as "a shocking peak" in the scandal.

Extremists will be removed from the KSK, he said, but also urged them to leave of their own accord.