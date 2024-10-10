Tata Group mourns loss of former chairman, Ratan Naval Tata

According to reports, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai with age-related health issues.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Tata Sons chairperson, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend, He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship, expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he added.

Chadnrasekaran said Mr Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.