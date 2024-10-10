Tata Group mourns loss of former chairman, Ratan Naval Tata

Tata Group chairman Emeritus Ratan Naval Tata has passed away at the age of 86.
According to reports, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai with age-related health issues.
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Tata Sons chairperson, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.
"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend, He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship, expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he added.
Chadnrasekaran said Mr Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.
"From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed," he said.
Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from all over the world following news of Mr Tata's passing.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mr Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.
The Hindu reported that Mr Tata's mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai for the public to pay their respects.
Thursday will be a day of mourning, declared by the Government of Maharashtra and his final rites will be done with full state honours.
The BCCI expresses its deepest sorrow and joins the nation in mourning the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. His invaluable contributions across diverse fields have been instrumental in shaping India’s growth and success story.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2024
His extraordinary legacy, founded on the principles of… pic.twitter.com/wjNvDKNPIX
I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024
India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.
And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.
Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs
IOL News