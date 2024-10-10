Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tata Group mourns loss of former chairman, Ratan Naval Tata

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata died in a Mumbai hospital this week. He was 86-years old.

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata died in a Mumbai hospital this week. He was 86-years old.

Published Oct 10, 2024

Share

Tata Group chairman Emeritus Ratan Naval Tata has passed away at the age of 86.

According to reports, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai with age-related health issues.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Tata Sons chairperson, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend, He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship, expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he added.

Chadnrasekaran said Mr Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.

"From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed," he said.

Picture: Tata Group

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from all over the world following news of Mr Tata's passing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mr Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

The Hindu reported that Mr Tata's mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai for the public to pay their respects.

Thursday will be a day of mourning, declared by the Government of Maharashtra and his final rites will be done with full state honours.

IOL News

Related Topics:

death and dyingindiatata