BROWNSBURG — A central Indiana school district has officially accepted the resignation of a teacher who disagreed with a policy compelling teachers to address transgender students by their preferred name rather than their birth name.

The Brownsburg Community School Corporation accepted John Kluge's resignation at a school board meeting on Monday.

Kluge was an orchestra teacher at Brownsburg High School. He says the district's transgender name policy goes against his religious beliefs and violates his constitutional rights.

LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn't about religion or politics.

Kluge says he submitted a tentative resignation letter last month because officials threatened to fire him. He attempted to rescind the resignation at the meeting.

The district says Kluge voluntarily submitted his resignation.

Associated Press