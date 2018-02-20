Cape Town - A Facebook post by a Florida teacher has gone viral because she not only grew up around guns, but has a firm grasp of the societal issues that leads to school shootings like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where an orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and an AR-15 rifle gunned down 17 people.









She says inadequate attention to mental health issues as well as parents' lack of involvement in their children's lives play a big role in creating situations like the Florida school shooting.







Raley shared her feelings on the mass shooting in a Facebook post which was shared a whopping 736 000 times.

Last month Kelly Guthrie Raley was named Eustis Middle School Teacher of the Year 2017-2018. She says she is conscious on a daily basis that she too could end up in a similar situation as the staff and learners who came under attack from Nikolas Cruz last week.