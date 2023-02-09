Teams pin hopes on sniffer dogs to help find bodies buried in Turkish quake

More rescue teams are expected to land in Türkiye on Thursday as clean-up operations continue in the country and surrounding areas, including Syria, devastated by a massive quake earlier this week. Rescue teams are pinning their hopes on sniffer dogs to find people trapped under the debris.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, two days after the quake hit, searchers were still pulling survivors from the rubble. The quake has claimed over 15 000 lives so far – more than 12 000 in Türkiye and almost 3 000 in Syria. On Wednesday, emergency workers saved some children found under a collapsed building in the hard-hit Turkish province of Hatay, where whole stretches of towns have been levelled, AFP reported. Hours after news of the earthquake made headlines, rescue groups sprang into action. SA-based aid organisation Gift of the Givers along with its medical teams travelled to the area to assist.

Teams packing up emergency aid. Picture: Gift of the Givers Syria “The disaster has caused significant casualties, yet our medical professionals are unwavering in their commitment to saving as many lives as they can. They have been working tirelessly, without interruption, since the earthquake occurred,” the organisation said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to East Coast Radio, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said more teams would join those already in Türkiye.

Story continues below Advertisement