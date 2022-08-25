Tech enthusiast gets microchip implant to store his data. Are South Africans ready for this?

Cape Town - A Detroit man had a microchip implanted in his hand which allows him to unlock and start his Tesla, as well as store his personal details and portfolio. Tech enthusiast Brandon Dalaly is a “walking computer” who prides himself on being at the cutting edge of technology.

According to FOX 2, Dalaly first installed a microchip which allowed him to open up the front door to his home and also share his personal details with others with a tap of their phone onto his left hand. “I can walk up to people and have them tap their phone to my hand and instantly transfer my contact information, my portfolio and my Covid-19 vax card,” said Dalaly. After the successful implant and once the swelling had dropped, he later decided to get another implant in the other hand which could open the doors and start up his Tesla vehicle.

“It’s the perfect back-up, something that you could never forget, something that doesn’t break, something that won’t fail you,” he said. Dalaly added that the chips cost him between $200 and $300 while the installation cost him just $100 which could be inserted by a local piercing shop. At the same time, all the programming and coding of the software apps on the chip he installed himself. Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk has been experimenting with the implanting of brain chips in humans.

Business Insider reported that Musk’s brain-interface technology company Neuralink is looking to launch brain microchip implants this year which is intended to have medical applications installed to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity. “Neuralink’s working well in monkeys and we’re actually doing just a lot of testing and just confirming that it’s very safe and reliable and the Neuralink device can be removed safely,” said Musk. “We hope to have this in our first humans – which will be people that have severe spinal cord injuries like tetraplegics, quadriplegics – pending FDA approval,” he said.

