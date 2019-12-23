London - A teenager who vanished two and a half years ago was found in a cupboard when police raided the flat of a suspected paedophile.
The boy of 15, named by German newspapers as Marvin K, was found in the same clothes that he went missing in.
Neighbours in Recklinghausen, about 60 miles north of Cologne, said they had not seen the teenager but had occasionally heard the screams of a man coming from the flat.
Police were last night holding a 44-year-old unemployed handyman called Lars H on suspicion of sharing images of child abuse.