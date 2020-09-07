Teen jihadi bride's UK citizenship case to be heard in November

London - The UK Supreme Court will hear arguments in November for and against the government's decision to remove the UK citizenship of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State.

The case of Shamima Begum has been the subject of a heated debate in Britain, pitting those who say she forsook her right to citizenship and is a security threat, against those who argue she should not be left stateless but rather face trial in Britain.

Begum, who was born to Bangladeshi parents, left London in 2015 when she was 15 and travelled to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends. In Syria, she married an Islamic State fighter and lived in the capital of the violent jihadist group's self-declared caliphate.

Britain stripped her of her citizenship after she was discovered in 2019 in a detention camp in Syria, where three of her children died. The government argued Begum was a threat to national security and should not be allowed to return.

But the Court of Appeal ruled in July that Begum should be let back into Britain to give her a chance to appeal against the removal of her citizenship, a ruling the government called "very disappointing".