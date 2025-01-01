Ten dead as driver crashes into crowd celebrating New Year's

A man "hellbent on creating carnage" drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 35. Police said the incident took place at around 3:15 am in the heart of the city's famous French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the arrival of 2025.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters. "He was hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said, adding that the driver had fired on police officers, wounding two of them. The status and whereabouts of the driver were not immediately known.

Although the incident was not being treated as a terror attack, Kirkpatrick said the truck had been driven at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner. Operational command of the investigation will be taken by the FBI, she added. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the incident as a "horrific act of violence."

In the wee hours of the year's first day the area would have been packed with revellers celebrating in the French Quarter, a district renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history. CBS News television reported witnesses saying the truck rammed into the crowd before its driver jumped out and started exchanging gunshots with police. A white truck crashed through a barricade "at a high rate of speed," witnesses Jim and Nicole Mowrer told CBS.

"Once it was past us, we did hear gunfire, saw police running that direction," Nicole Mowrer said. "Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of -- several people who had been hit, (we) wanted to see what we could do to help. New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and the incident came shortly before the city hosts a major football game, known as the Sugar Bowl, featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Policing was heavy over the New Year's, according to the city, as authorities braced for big crowds. The city police department had announced staffing at "100 percent, with an additional 300 officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies," including on horseback and using unmarked units. The iconic French Quarter listed special deals for New Year's, including LGBTQ parties and a drag cabaret nearby where the incident took place.