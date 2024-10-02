Thai bus carrying school children, teachers on excursion catches fire, claims 23 lives

A total of 23 people died after a bus transporting school children and teachers caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok in Thailand on Tuesday. According to Mail Online, the bus was carrying kids from the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in the Uthai Thani province.

It caught fire while travelling on a road in Pathum Thani, on the outskirts of Bangkok, just after midday. They further reported that dramatic footage of the bus catching fire has emerged as firefighters tried to douse the flames. News outlet AFP said the bus was reportedly transporting 38 children and six teachers on a school trip to a museum.

It is believed to be the deadliest road accident in a decade in Thailand. Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic science office told reporters that 23 bodies were found inside the bus, AFP reported. A forensic police officer takes photographs as he inspects a burnt-out bus that was carrying learners and teachers on the outskirts of Bangkok, on October 1, 2024. Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP They said that the bodies were so badly burnt that they were unable to identify who were adults and who were children and that DNA testing would be done.

Officials said some of the bodies were “very, very small.” AFP further reported that a hunt was on for the bus driver who fled the scene. Some of the children who survived, suffered horrific burns to their faces, mouths and eyes, doctors treating them told local media.