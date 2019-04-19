Koh Phi Phi off the coast of southern Thailand. Picture: Michelle Maria/Pixabay

London - A British backpacker was raped after passing out on a Thai island while celebrating the country’s new year. The unnamed 21-year-old woman had travelled alone and was drinking with a male friend, from Ireland, on Koh Phi Phi off the coast of southern Thailand.

After the new year party ended she was unable to return to her hostel and was allegedly targeted by local deckhand Trairat Changsanan.

He is said to have used scissors to cut open her denim shorts while she was slumped on the ground beside a restaurant. He then allegedly raped her in the street at 3am.

She contacted police the next day, and they traced the suspect using CCTV. Changsanan was arrested on Wednesday and allegedly confessed to the crime.

The victim underwent forensic tests but initially could not remember anything about the incident, police said.

Daily Mail