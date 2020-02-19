Bangkok - A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand's north-east.
The man had gone into a beauty clinic at Century The Movie Plaza mall where his ex-wife worked and opened fire, killing her and wounding a bystander, Colonel Kissana Pattanacharoen said.
The gunman was arrested while on the run in another province, police said on Wednesday morning.
He was charged with premeditated murder and illegal gun possession, and three other charges.