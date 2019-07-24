'The Gay Footballer' deleted their Twitter account, a move which launched a massive discussion about gays in the EPL. File picture: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

England - A Twitter account, which claimed to be from a soccer player who was preparing to come out as gay, has been deleted.

The anonymous account '@TheGayFootballer' had stated a news conference would be held on Wednesday where he would come out publicly as a "proud, confident, gay professional footballer".

There are no openly gay male players in professional football in England .

A message was posted to the account saying "I thought I was stronger. I was wrong" before it was deleted.

The account had attracted over 50,000 followers.

Social media has weighed in the news of the accounts, with some not surprised and claiming that it was just a hoax account. 

While it remains true that anyone can play a sport regardless of their sexuality, many sports fans have yet to grasp this concept.

Reuters/IOL